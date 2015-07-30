Looking for a place to live? Fort Wayne is here for you, Millennials
With all the development, the low cost of living and growing entertainment options, it should not come as a surprise Fort Wayne is great place for Millennials.
With all the development, the low cost of living and growing entertainment options, it should not come as a surprise Fort Wayne is great place for Millennials.
We’ve got plenty of programs and a new understanding when it comes to helping students complete college degrees. The city, and Northeast Indiana as a whole, is equipping people to finish their degrees strong.
Looking to be more adventurous with your white wines? Sommelier Carmen McGee shows you what might be out there to tempt your palate.
Ann Curry keynotes Tapestry.
Challenging your knowledge of our fair city. Do you have the FORTitude to handle this?
Blues duo The Fierce Invalids prove unexpected meetings are fortuitous — for both fans and musicians.
Junk Ditch Brewing Company doesn’t just offer fine suds. There’s delicious food as well, made fresh and local.
Back in 1978, Frank Casagrande sat inside an empty O’Sullivan’s Italian-Irish Pub on its first night in business. Today, it’s one of the places to be on St. Patrick’s Day. Find out how rugby and race cars have shaped one of the city’s best-known restaurant owners.
Raising funds and having fun at Fort Wayne’s top social events
While upholstery can be intimidating, the process can be demystified with some basic information. Arm yourself with expert tips and tricks and learn the lingo before making any big changes.
Our 2017 Gown Gallery explores the changing moods of The Glass Warehouse to inspire you with this year’s wedding fashions.
Our updated listings for 58 city and regional courses will help you expand your horizons and grow your game.