The 260

Top Stories

Clockwise from left: IPFW students Alex Sanderson, Cornelius Pernell and Hugo Mata Jr. study with Diana Mejia Bonilla and Holly Lawson. photography by Neal Bruns

Getting through school, Fort Wayne style

We’ve got plenty of programs and a new understanding when it comes to helping students complete college degrees. The city, and Northeast Indiana as a whole, is equipping people to finish their degrees strong.

Summit City Somm

Summit-City-Somm-MAR17

Into the white wine wilds

Looking to be more adventurous with your white wines? Sommelier Carmen McGee shows you what might be out there to tempt your palate.

Celebrating

Quiz

On Stage

Andy Pauquette, standing, and Kevin Jackson. photography by Theresa Thompson

The power of two

Blues duo The Fierce Invalids prove unexpected meetings are fortuitous — for both fans and musicians.

A Taste

Junk Ditch Brewing Company’s Kale & Apple, photography by Neal Bruns

Get wowed

Junk Ditch Brewing Company doesn’t just offer fine suds. There’s delicious food as well, made fresh and local.

20 Questions With ...

Frank Casagrande, photography by Neal Bruns

Frank Casagrande

Back in 1978, Frank Casagrande sat inside an empty O’Sullivan’s Italian-Irish Pub on its first night in business. Today, it’s one of the places to be on St. Patrick’s Day. Find out how rugby and race cars have shaped one of the city’s best-known restaurant owners.

Snapshots

The Polar Bear Plunge was Jan. 1 in Johnny Appleseed Park. Abby Smith, Riley Maddox

March 2017

Raising funds and having fun at Fort Wayne’s top social events

Home

FORT WAYNE NEWSPAPERS Newcomers to reupholstering furniture can feel overwhelmed by all the options of fabric, finishes and detailing that are possible.

Upholstery 101

While upholstery can be intimidating, the process can be demystified with some basic information. Arm yourself with expert tips and tricks and learn the lingo before making any big changes.

Weddings 2017

gown-gallery_16

Wherever the mood takes you

Our 2017 Gown Gallery explores the changing moods of The Glass Warehouse to inspire you with this year’s wedding fashions.

Golf

At Indiana Tech's practice, photography by Dustin McKibben

Course directory

Our updated listings for 58 city and regional courses will help you expand your horizons and grow your game.

Find more here...

MENU